LMPD: Body recovered from Ohio River

A caller to MetroSafe indicated that they saw what they believed to be a body in the river near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront, police said.

Louisville Metro Police Department’s (LMPD) Homicide Unit is awaiting the results of an autopsy after a body was pulled from the Ohio River.

Louisville Fire subsequently recovered the body and the Homicide Unit is awaiting an autopsy for cause of death, gender, etc., prior to releasing any further details.

