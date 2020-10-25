Police investigating after dead body found in Irish Hill

LMPD says they located a body in the 1300 block of Lexington Rd. after an anonymous tip. Police have no suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, a body was found in the Irish Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, police responded to an anonymous tip that a body was found in the 1300 block of Lexington Rd. Police located a deceased person who appeared to suffer trauma.

It is unclear what the cause of death or the identity of the person.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the matter.

There are no suspects at this time.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.