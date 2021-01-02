Police: Body discovered following car fire on Gene Snyder

The car located near Pennsylvania Run Road and Beulah Church Road was found fully engulfed in flames early Sunday, according to Metro Police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating suspicious fire that led to the discovery of a body.

A spokesperson for the department said around 5 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to assist Highview Fire on a vehicle fully engulfed on I-265 between Pennsylvania Run Road and Beulah Church Road.

After flames were extinguished, police said the body of an individual was found.

Police do suspect foul play in this incident.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

