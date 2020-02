HENDERSON, Ky. — Two women and five animals have been found dead at a home in western Kentucky, authorities said.

Jennifer Glunt, 61, and Robin Glunt, 55, of Henderson were found shot on Friday, and a weapon was located at the scene, Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer told news outlets. Farmer said autopsies were planned on Monday.

The bodies of four dogs and a cat also were found inside the home. Farmer said it wasn’t immediately clear how they died.

Henderson police are investigating.