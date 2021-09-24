Louisville police investigate deadly shooting near Blue Lick Apartments

Louisville Metro Police said a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after two people were shot near the Blue Lick Apartments early Friday morning.

According to a release from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 10000 block of Hillpark Drive near Blue Lick Road around 12:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been shot.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

The man was taken to the hospital. Police said he was conscious when he left the scene, but could not provide an update on his condition.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

