Man arrested, accused of killing girlfriend in Clifton Heights neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex in the Clifton Heights neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to Metro Police, officers responded following reports of a “woman down” around 9:15 a.m. in the 2100 block of Biljana Drive.

A department spokesperson said neighbors indicated a “loud, violent fight” was coming from the woman’s apartment.

Homicide Unit investigators had detained the woman’s boyfriend who told them he was the only person in the apartment with her at the time of her death.

The man was later identified as 22-year-old Felipe Jesus Santos-Florencia.

He is facing a count of murder-domestic violence in connection to the woman’s death. She has not been identified.

LMPD said the investigation is ongoing.

