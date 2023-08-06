Woman killed in Clifton Heights stabbing ID'd by coroner

Police say witnesses told them they heard a "loud, violent fight" coming from the woman's apartment early Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One day after a man was arrested in the death of his girlfriend in Clifton Heights, the Jefferson County Coroner has now identified her.

Martha Perez-Silva, 21, died from an apparent stabbing.

Metro Police officers had responded to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Biljana Drive around 9:15 a.m. Sunday following reports of a “woman down”.

Witnesses had described to police they heard a “loud, violent fight” coming from Perez-Silva’s apartment.

A man inside the apartment, 22-year-old Felipe Jesus Santos-Florencia, was detained but later arrested. Santos-Florencia is facing a murder-domestic violence charge.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

