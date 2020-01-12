Suspect in 2019 deadly shooting at Big O Tires pleads guilty

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A man accused of killing his coworker at a Big O Tires Store in Jeffersonville pleaded guilty.
Court records show Bobby Powell pleaded guilty to manslaughter and carrying a gun without a license in the death of Jimmy Winters in 2019.
As part of the plea agreement, Powell's charges were changed from murder to manslaughter.
He will be sentenced in January.
