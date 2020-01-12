Suspect in 2019 deadly shooting at Big O Tires pleads guilty

Court records show Bobby Powell pleaded guilty to manslaughter and carrying a gun without a license in the death of Jimmy Winters in 2019.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A man accused of killing his coworker at a Big O Tires Store in Jeffersonville pleaded guilty.

Court records show Bobby Powell pleaded guilty to manslaughter and carrying a gun without a license in the death of Jimmy Winters in 2019.

As part of the plea agreement, Powell's charges were changed from murder to manslaughter.

He will be sentenced in January.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.