Man injured after apparent fight turned shooting near Big Four Bridge, LMPD says

Police said a man arrived at a local hospital around midnight Sunday with a gunshot wound and they later determined it stemmed from a fight near the bridge.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are investigating an apparent fight near the Big Four Bridge leading to a man reportedly being shot.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, an off-duty officer working security at Norton Children’s Hospital around midnight Sunday called MetroSafe saying a shooting had happened in the garage of the hospital. Shortly after, the officer found a man that had been shot.

Mitchell said after further investigation, police determined the shooting happened around the Big Four Bridge after an altercation with other individuals and the man was taken to the hospital by private means. He was then transported to UofL Hospital with what police believe are non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects in this case.

If you were in the area and may have seen anything, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.