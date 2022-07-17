Bicyclist in PRP killed in apparent hit and run, LMPD investigating

Neither driver stopped to help the cyclist. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two drivers struck a bicyclist in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police say officers with the department's Third Division found a person laying in the road around 2:30 a.m. on Terry Road, near River Pointe Drive.

According to LMPD, based on a preliminary investigation it appears the victim was riding a bicycle going north in the southbound lanes of Terry Road.

The bicyclist was then struck by a vehicle, causing the cyclist to be ejected from their bike. Police say the unknown driver fled the scene. Police then determined the victim was struck by another driver. They too fled the scene.

Neither driver stopped to help the victim, an LMPD spokesperson said.

EMS was called, but the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this case or may have been in the area at the time of the hit and run, you are asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Reports can also be made anonymously using the online Crime Tip Portal.

