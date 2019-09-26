LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has died after a car hit a bicyclist at Fern Valley Road and Ulrich Avenue and left the scene.

LMPD said a woman riding a bicycle eastbound was struck from behind by an unknown car just before 5 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and vehicle are unknown. Police are still at the scene. Anyone with information is asked for call (502) 574-5673.

WHAS11 has a crew headed to the scene and will update with more information.

