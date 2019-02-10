(WHAS11)-Back in June 2019, the Bargain Hunt on Outer Loop was robbed by a man wearing a mask and wielding a kitchen knife.

After grabbing some cash, police say he used a bicycle to getaway.

We didn't know who he was until Oct.1.

Steven Arballo reportedly tried doing the same thing at the Circle K on Blue Lick Rd.

Police say Artballo entered the store with a mask, a kitchen knife, and used his bike to escape when some brave customers started to fight him off.

They called 911.

Police caught him after a short chase and they say Arballo confessed.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.