Kentucky man arrested, charged in connection with U.S. Capitol riots

On Tuesday, the FBI arrested Clayton Ray Mullins of Benton, Kentucky.

BENTON, Kentucky — Another Kentuckian has been arrested in connection with riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to FBI in Louisville.

On Tuesday, the FBI arrested Clayton Ray Mullins of Benton, Kentucky. Mullins is facing several charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the FBI.

Mullins is the twelfth Kentuckian to be arrested in connection with the violence at the Capitol. Two others were also arrested Tuesday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.