Bullitt County police ask for help identifying bench thieves caught on security camera

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Authorities need the public's help in locating two suspected bench thieves.

Bullitt County police posted security camera footage of two people carrying a bench from outside an education building in Shepherdsville around 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 13.

The footage shows two people walking up to a decorative bench outside of the Area Technology Center on High School Drive.

One of the people then walked over to the bench, pulled it out from against the wall, then the second person went around the other side to help.

The video ends with the two people carrying the bench and walking away.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating the people in this video.

If you recognize either of these people, you are asked to call Bullitt County Sheriff's crime tip line at (502)543-1262 or email them at crimetip@bcky.org.

