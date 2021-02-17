Woman in critical condition after double stabbing in Beechmont

Police say two people were hospitalized following the stabbing in the 4600 block of Southern Parkway Tuesday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro Police are working the scene of an apparent double stabbing.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of Southern Parkway around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The two victims were transported to UofL Hospital, their conditions are unknown.

Police say a 40-year-old female victim suffered multiple stab wounds and the male, superficial wounds. Both were taken to UofL Hospital. The female is listed in critical condition.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects and all parties appear to be accounted for.