LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Barren County Middle School teacher has been arrested and accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

William K. Gardner, 27, has been charged with rape, sexual abuse and tampering with evidence.

According to a Facebook post by the Barren County School district, school officials were notified on Friday of an inappropriate relationship between Gardner and a student.

Gardner was arrested Saturday morning.

School officials say they take the allegations ‘extremely seriously’ and are fully cooperating with authorities.

Gardner is currently being held on a $75,000 bond at the Barren County Jail.