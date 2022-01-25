US Marshals arrest former Bardstown CFO on federal charges

Tracy Hudson was previously under investigation after the Bardstown city council noticed “financial irregularities” in 2019.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Editor's Note: The video attached above is from a previous investigation in Bardstown.

U.S. Marshals arrested Tracy Hudson without incident Tuesday, in connection to federal charges. She was booked into the Oldham County Detention Center.

Details about her charges have not been made available to the public.

Hudson has been under investigation since 2019 when the Bardstown city council noticed “financial irregularities”.

Mayor Dick Heaton announced an internal audit found Hudson had been stealing money from the city. It was estimated she embezzled more than $700,000 while serving as the city's Chief Financial Officer.

“The crime was the act of one rogue employee who concocted a scheme to undermine the checks and balances of prudent accounting practices that were previously in place,” Mayor Dick Heaton said after the findings were announced in 2019.

The city completed the audit and turned the findings over to the Kentucky State Police. In 2021, a KSP spokesperson told WHAS11 the agency’s investigation was complete and handed over to federal prosecutors in 2021.

Contact reporter Shay McAlister at smcalister@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Shay) and Facebook.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.