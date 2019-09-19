NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — (WHAS11)- A Bardstown, Ky. teen has been indicted on murder charges for killing a 17-year-old in May.

Jacob Fulkerson is accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Christopher Metzger May 25, 2019.

RELATED: Juvenile arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Bardstown

Fulkerson has been charged with wanton murder, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property (firearm.) He is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond and is expected in court Oct. 3 at 9 a.m.

