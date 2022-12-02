Police: Man crashes into two Highlands businesses early Saturday morning

The cause of the accident has not been determined yet. Police say the man driving the vehicle is okay and being treated at a local hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police responded to an accident early Saturday morning where a driver had crashed into two Highlands storefronts.

According to MetroSafe, a man crashed into a Tax Pros and a local shoe store near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Douglass Boulevard around 2:38 a.m. on Feb. 12.

Both businesses suffered significant damages.

Police said they couldn't conduct a field sobriety test on the man driving the vehicle since he was transported to a local hospital.

However, police did say the man was alive. His overall condition is otherwise unknown.

LMPD officers on the scene told WHAS11 that they're thankful they were able to get to the scene quickly as they were concerned people would steal from the now opened stores.

It's unclear at this time how the crash occurred.

We'll update this story as we learn more information.

