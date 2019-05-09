Three episodes into its 10-episode run, "Bardstown," a new podcast produced by VAULT Studios and WHAS11, is a hit with critics and listeners alike.

Sitting atop the podcast charts, and with the unveiling of new billboards along I-65N, "Bardstown" attempts to shed a light on a five unsolved murders that have haunted the small, tight-knit Kentucky town once called "The Most Beautiful Small Town in America."

The string of unsolved murders have spurred a lot of conspiracy theories and town rumors. Now, the two "Bardstown" co-hosts are taking questions from listeners and hosting a Reddit AMA on Friday, September 6 at 12 PM EST in the r/UnresolvedMysteries subreddit.

AMA | Bardstown Podcast Ask us anything about the Bardstown podcast! Reporter Shay McAlister of WHAS11 will host an AMA on Friday, September 6 at 12 p.m. EST. Bardstown, Ky. is often called 'the most beautiful small town in America,' but it has some dark secrets, including 5 unsolved murders.

"Bardstown is a story with many layers and secrets," said VAULT Studios producer and "Bardstown" co-host Jessica Noll.

"So, I'm excited to take questions and hear from listeners directly—especially their own theories, as well as what they might know and what they want to know from us after digging into these cases."

This week's most recent episode, "The Netherlands," takes a look at a double-homicide that stunned the small town less than one year after the murder of Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis. Future episodes will touch on the disappearance of Crystal Rogers and the murder of her father, Tommy Ballard.

BARDSTOWN is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Podbean, Stitcher and Google Play. New episodes release every Wednesday.

If you have any information about any of these cases, call the Kentucky State Police, at (270) 766-5078 or the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, at (502) 348-1840.