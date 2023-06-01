x
Crime

Bardstown Police searching for 18-year-old shooting suspect

According to police, Akbar Mubelela is considered "armed and dangerous." He is known to frequent the areas between Bardstown and Lexington.
Credit: Bardstown Police Department
18-year-old Akbar Mubelela.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Authorities have identified the man accused of shooting someone in Bardstown on Wednesday. 

The Bardstown Police Department said an arrest warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Akbar Mubelela. 

He has been charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

Mubelela is considered "armed and dangerous," police said. He is known to frequent the areas between Bardstown and Lexington, Kentucky.

On Wednesday, May 31, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Ashberry Drive around 11 a.m.

Police said they located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The victim was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where they are in "stable condition."

An investigation remains ongoing, authorities said.

If you have any information regarding Mubelela's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Nelson County Dispatch at 502-348-3211 or provide an anonymous tip at 502-348-HEAT (4328).

