Bardstown police conducting death investigation after responding to shots fired call

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The Bardstown Police Department (BPD) is conducting a death investigation after a man found shot dies at the hospital.

BPD said officers responded to shots fired call in the 200 block of Camptown Road and found the person who had been shot at least once. The man was taken to the University of Louisville hospital where he later died.

Bardstown Police is asking anyone with information to call them at: 502-348-6811 or you can call their anonymous tip line: 502-348-4327.

