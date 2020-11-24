Police: 3 charged with manslaughter in connection to Bardstown man's death from overdose

Eight months into their investigation, Bardstown police say three people are facing charges after a man died from a heroin overdose.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Three Kentucky men are facing charges related to a man's death by overdose, according to Bardstown police.

Officers started the investigation in March after being dispatched to a death call at a house on Fern Lea Circle. The Narcotics Unit also responded and determined it was a possible overdose case, police said in a news release.

Police identified Adam Walker as the person who had died from a heroin overdose.

Eight months later, police said their investigation led to three individuals being charged for their involvement in Walker’s death.

Robert E. Girdley, Labrent Maddox and Thomas Alvey have all been charged with manslaughter II, trafficking in heroin and cocaine.

Alvey was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.