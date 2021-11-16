'This one is nasty y'all' | Elizabethtown PD posts warning about phone scam

Scammers are calling bank customers and telling them their card has been used out-of-state. They offer to cancel it, but they plan to use it themselves.

The Elizabethtown Police Department (EPD) is warning the public after learning about a bank phone scam in the area. The department shared a post on Facebook detailing the scam Monday.

According to EPD, scammers are calling bank customers using a number that looks like it comes from a local bank. The scammer asks if the customer used their bank card out of state. Once the customer denies the charges, the person says they will cancel the bank card and issue a new one once the customer gives them the card's PIN number to confirm the cancellation.

EPD said the scammers make themselves look legitimate by having the last four digits of the customer's bank card and sending a confirmation text to the customer's phone.

Once the scammer has the customer's bank card information, they can use that card however they wish. They could clone the card to sell it to others or use it to make their own purchases.

"I don't care what the situation is, NEVER give our your pin number over the phone to anyone," EPD said in the Facebook post. The department said a bank will never ask for sensitive information over the phone.

If you get a request like this and believe it's legitimate, the department said you should hang up and call your bank the way you normally would.

