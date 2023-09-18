Elizabethtown police searching for suspect that stole car with 7-month-old inside

Police officers are searching for the person who briefly kidnapped a baby girl while stealing a car.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A baby was briefly kidnapped during a vehicle theft in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on Sunday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., Elizabethtown Police Department received a call to a residence in the 200 block of Michelle Avenue that a car had been stolen with a seven-month-old girl inside, according to an EDP news release.

Within an hour of receiving the call, a patrol officer found the vehicle not far from where it was taken. Thankfully, the baby was still inside and unharmed.

As of Sunday night, police didn't yet have any suspects in this case. Anyone who has any information is asked to call (270) 765-4125.

