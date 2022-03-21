Louisville police investigate death of baby

Louisville Metro Police said they were contacted by Shively Police regarding the child’s death around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are conducting a death investigation following the death of a baby.

Louisville Metro Police said they were contacted by Shively Police regarding the child’s death around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

No other information regarding the incident was immediately available but LMPD said their Homicide Unit had started the process of investigating the death.

LMPD said they will not have full answers until an autopsy had been completed.

The child’s name or age has not been released.

