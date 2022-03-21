'Didn't even make his 2nd birthday': Louisville toddler dies, cause of death under investigation by police

Louisville Metro Police said they were contacted by Shively Police regarding 21-month-old Lenix Stanciel's death around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating following the death of a toddler this week.

LMPD said it was contacted by Shively Police regarding a child’s death around 7:30 a.m. Monday at a daycare on Crums Lane. No other information regarding the incident was immediately available, but police said their Homicide Unit is looking further into the case.

LMPD said it will not have complete answers until a full autopsy has been completed.

On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the child as 21-month-old Lenix Stanciel of Louisville. The report says Lenix was transported to Norton Children's Hospital downtown Monday morning, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 9 a.m.

Details into the cause of death, and the way it happened, are still under investigation and haven't been released yet.

Meanwhile, family members tell WHAS 11 they're heartbroken over their sudden loss and want answers on how it all happened. They say it isn't the daycare's fault, and they're not blaming them, but they believe there's more to the story and that the tragedy could have been avoided.

"Didn't even make it to his second birthday, and that's eating at me a lot," said Leroy Torez Stanciel, Lenix's father. "The detectives said they'd get in contact with me. So as far as that goes, I just have to wait and be patient. Only thing I want is justice for my son, because he was happy and laughing all the time."

Lenix's aunt Thomisha Peoples says the family has a lot of questions. And while they wait on results, they're cherishing the priceless memories -- re-watching videos of Lenix singing and taking his first steps.

"None of this adds up. I feel like we could have saved him," Peoples said.

Lenix's family says his funeral service will be at GC Williams funeral home, just west of downtown, in the coming days.

Donations can be sent to PO Box 98173 in Atlanta, Ga., 30359. Lenix's grandmother, Tara Thomas, lives there.





