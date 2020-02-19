LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Hart County are asking for the public’s help in locating an escaped inmate.

Kentucky State Police say 30-year-old Darron Wren of Cave City escaped from the Hart County Jail in Munfordville around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He is described as a white male with brown hair, hazel eyes, 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighing around 135-pounds.

Wren was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 3 at (270) 782-2010 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App.

