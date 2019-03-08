JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. — (WHAS11)-An inmate has escaped the Jackson County jail Friday.

According to Sheriff Rick Meyer, 39-year-old Daniel A. Coomer of Clarksville In. escaped around 8:38 p.m. August 2.

Prior to the escape, a Jail Officer had taken Coomer and other inmates from the holding cell area to the outdoor recreation area just before 8:30 p.m. The outdoor recreation area is still within the walls of the jail with a fence over top for a roof.

While in the outdoor recreation area Coomer found the door that leads to the outside to be unlocked. At this time it is unknown why the door was unlocked but that is being investigated by the Sheriff, Jackson County Detectives, and the Jail Commander.



The escape was discovered by the jail staff around 9:10 p.m. when the inmates were moved back to the holding cell area from the recreation. The jail video surveillance shows Coomer leaving the facility at 8:38 pm. Around 11 p.m. the Sheriff’s Department received a call from an individual who just arrived home and discovered their residence had been broken into.

It is possible Coomer broke in and stole clothing from this residence to change from his jumpsuit. K-9 units from Seymour Police, Columbus Police, Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, and Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to assist.

Brownstown Police, State Police and Medora Police also responded to help set up a perimeter for a K-9 track. The K-9’s tracked for over 3 hours with several officers from the Sheriff’s Department and other agencies patrolling nearby areas. After the K-9 tracking officers continued to search for Coomer overnight on foot and in patrol vehicles.

At 7:50 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Department received a stolen vehicle report from the 3400 block South of CR 300 East. Officers responded to the stolen vehicle report and located a UTV side by side in the roadway about 100 yards North of the residence.

It is suspected that Coomer could be in possession of the stolen vehicle which is a red 1993 Chevrolet C15 pickup truck. The truck is a single cab and has an Indiana license plate number of SXQ132.

Coomer was being held on preliminary charges of Impersonation of a public servant, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of paraphernalia, Auto theft, OWI, OWI endangerment and a Floyd County Circuit Court warrant.

Police urge you to dial 911 if you spot Coomer and to not approach him.

This is an ongoing investigation.

