LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Clark County, Indiana are asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect in connection with stolen packages.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the person is wanted for questioning for the stolen mail packages around Clarksville.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the person or their identity, you are asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 280-2276.

