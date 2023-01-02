The defense team said it still has not received all the evidence from the prosecutor and won't be ready for a Feb. 17 hearing on bail.

DELPHI, Ind. — The attorneys for Delphi killings suspect Richard Allen are asking a judge for more time and his trial to be delayed.

The court filing on Feb. 7 claims the defense has not yet received all the evidence from the state and won't be prepared for a Feb. 17 hearing on whether Allen should continue to be held without bail.

The defense team said it did anticipate receiving the "remaining discovery" by Feb. 10. The issue is Allen's attorneys anticipate there being so many documents, it will not be able to prepare in time.

Additionally, the defense team notified the judge it will need the March 20 trial date pushed back.

At the end of January, the Carroll County prosecutor filed paperwork arguing against bail for Allen.

13News obtained court documents that show the prosecutor's office laying out its argument. In them, the office claims it has provided the court enough evidence against Allen to substantiate the murder charge. The prosecutor also believes the "evidence against the accused adds up to strong and evident proof of guilt."

Additionally, the prosecutor points out that state and local law allows for bail to be denied for a person charged with murder.

Earlier in January, a judge ruled a jury for the Delphi murders case will come from Allen County.

According to court documents, Judge Frances Gull determined the jury will be drawn from the northeastern Indiana county, whose county seat is Fort Wayne, with the trial still taking place in Carroll County.

The gag order issued in the case continues in its current form, Gull said at the initial hearing. Lawyers, police and family members can't talk about the case publicly. Legal teams are only allowed to speak with the media about procedural items.

In December, a redacted version of the probable cause affidavit was released.

NOTE: The probable cause affidavit refers to the girls only as "Victim 1" and "Victim 2" throughout. It references audio and video from Victim 2's cellphone. Investigators previously shared the audio and video released to the public came from Libby German's phone. Therefore, Victim 1 is Abby Williams and Victim 2 is Libby German.

Here are details from the documents: