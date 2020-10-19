LMPD investigates after Rep. Attica Scott reports gushots fired in Jefferson Square Park

Police have confirmed they did get a report of shots fired in the park on Saturday evening and first division officers are investigating.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott reported gunshots police after what she considers a troubling trend at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville.

Scott said Saturday night she was at the park hanging out and grilling while children played when men in a car drove past the park to scope it out and then circled around and allegedly fired shots towards the group.

No one was hurt Scott said however, this is the second time something like this has happened in the last two weeks and she's worried without police intervention it could happen again.

Police have confirmed they did get a report of shots fired in the park on Saturday evening and first division officers are investigating.

LMPD will not be releasing video evidence of the incident at this time due to the incident being an on-going investigation.