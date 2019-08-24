GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — It’s a hashtag fit for a movie or a group of young burglars who got caught – ‘dumb and dumber’, that’s what Leitchfield Police are calling three criminals.

Twenty-one-year-old Jacob Holderman, 20-year-old Jacob Finley and a 14-year-old female have been tried to break into an elderly woman’s home on Falls of Rough Road, according to police.

The group was still trying to get inside the home when police arrived, saying their car had broken down.

According to police, the suspects tried to throw a lawn ornament at one of the windows to try and break-in but were unsuccessful. They also failed at getting any of the other windows open as police say one of the suspects had cuts on his wrists from glass.

Police say the elderly homeowner was shaken but safe.

Jacob Holderman

Grayson County Detention Center

The two men were arrested, and the 14-year-old was released to her parents.

Holderman and Finley are both being held at the Grayson County Detention Center and are charged with attempting to commit burglary, criminal mischief, alcohol intoxication and unlawful transaction with a minor.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.