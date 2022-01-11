At least three suspects broke into the shop through the front door and stole around 20 guns.

BEDFORD, Ind — A $5,000 reward is up for grabs for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for a burglary at Cosner's Gun & Knife Shop in Bedford, Indiana.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering the reward. Police said the burglary happened on Jan. 11. At least three suspects broke into the shop through the front door and stole around 20 guns before leaving.

Surveillance video caught the suspects on camera. The ATF shared still images from the video, but the video itself is still being reviewed and has not yet been released.

The ATF's Columbus Field Division and the Bedford Police Department are investigating the crime.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Tips can also be emailed to ATFTips@atf.gov, or shared online at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.

The $5,000 reward is part of a national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF, in which THE NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed retailers. ATF then works with members of the firearms industry to reduce the illegal obtaining and misuse of firearms.