Assistant coach at Louisville school accused of sending inappropriate messages to teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An assistant coach at a school in Louisville is being accused of allegedly sexting a 16-year-old girl he coached.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Austin Williams sent multiple text messages to the victim on Oct. 1 through TextNow, a free app that offers its users an "alternative" phone number.

Williams allegedly sent a photo of his genitals to the victim and asked if she would "want him to perform oral sex on her." Louisville Metro Police say he then asked the young girl to send nude images of herself to him.

The documents say the victim confronted Williams, stating she knew it was him who had texted her. Police say she asked him to text her phone and she received a message from Williams' known phone number that said: "YO."

The victim didn't respond and police say she later received a message from the TextNow number stating: "HOW U TELL ME TEXT U BU T NOT TB."

Williams' arrest citation said the victim reported the incident to her head coach and when the head coach attempted to contact Williams, he didn't respond to any calls or text messages.

LMPD says Williams hasn't returned to the school since the incident.

It's unknown at this time which Jefferson County school Williams coached at or what sport he was involved in. A spokesperson with JCPS told WHAS11 the school system doesn't have "anyone with that name in our system."

Williams was in court Wednesday morning where he plead not guilty to distributing obscene material to minors and procuring or promoting use of a minor by electronic means.

He remains at the Metro Department of Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond.

Williams' preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27 at 9 a.m.

