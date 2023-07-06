Man accused of assaulting former Louisville Mayor released from jail, Metro Corrections says

Antwon M. Brown is accused of punching former Mayor Greg Fischer at Fourth Street Live in June 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man accused of punching former Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer at Fourth Street Live last summer was released from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) on Wednesday.

Antwon M. Brown was released from jail by court order, according to Major Darrell Goodlett with LMDC.

Brown was arrested on June 21, 2022 and charged with 4th degree assault.

During the arraignment hearing, he had his cash bond lowered from $25,000 to $5,000 -- cited as closer to the amount set for similar kinds of misdemeanor cases.

Brown was released on Wednesday. He is currently on a court monitoring program. He's expected to return to court on Aug. 30 for psychiatric evaluation at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in Oldham County.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.