OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – The Oldham County Police Department made two arrests after a man was shot during a robbery at a Circle K gas station.

The robbery and shooting happened on April 11 before 3 a.m. at 2900 West Highway 22 in Centerfield, Ky. Austin Ransdell, 18, and Andrew Tetidrick, 20, were arrested and charged with robbery and assault. Ransdell is also facing a tampering with evidence charge.

The investigation shows, according to police, Ransdell entered the Circle K gas station just before 3 a.m.. He picked up a case of beer, a 12-pack of Budlight, and tried to leave the store. An employee and the victim confronted Ransdell at the entrance and tried to stop him from leaving.

Police said that is when the suspect showed a handgun and tried to run past the victim. The victim then grabbed the suspect, but the suspect shot the victim and ran from the scene.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and was treated at university hospital.

Ransdell and Tetidrick are being held at the Oldham County Detention Center.

Tetidrick was an accomplice in this robbery and shooting.

Police said the two men were identified from evidence at the scene. The firearm used in the shooting was recovered from Ransdell's residence.