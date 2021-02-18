Teen arrested, charged in October 2020 homicide

The 17-year-old is the third person to be arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Senn Rd. last year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A third person has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in October 2020.

With the help of Louisville Metro Police Department’s Fugitive Squad, a 17-year-old was located and arrested in the deadly shooting that happened on Senn Rd. Two others, Ethan Maddox and James Barton, were arrested earlier this year.

On October 27, 2020, officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Senn Rd. where they found Dalton Doggrell suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Doggrell was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to arrest citations, Maddox requested to speak with a homicide detective after being arrested by Middletown police on unrelated charges. Police said Maddox admitted he was with Barton and another person when the deadly shooting occurred, and they participated in setting Doggrell’s vehicle on fire.

Police said the teen is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Arrest citations show Maddox and Barton are both charged with complicity to murder and tampering with physical evidence.

