Oldham County Police arrest man accused of trafficking fentanyl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County Police arrested a man suspected of trafficking fentanyl on Sunday.

According to the arrest citation, police tried to perform a traffic stop on 28-year-old Jessee Holland, Jr. after he drove on the fog line in the slow lane while traveling southbound on the I-71.

Holland slowed down and then sped up while an officer followed him with his lights on, according to the citation.

Documents show while the officer was following Holland, he was parallel with his car at one point and noticed the passenger side window was down even though it was cold outside.

The officer detained both Holland and another passenger after they were stopped at the end of an exit ramp. Police allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the car.

That's when officers found two loaded THC vapes, a loaded THC vape cartridge and a prescription bottle labeled oxycontin, according to the citation.

Documents show the officer went back to where Holland initially slowed down and found a plastic bag containing suspected fentanyl pills.

Police also seized an unspecified amount of money and three cell phones from them as well, according to the arrest citation.

Holland has been charged with careless driving, fleeing or evading police, operating on a suspended or revoked operating license, importing fentanyl or derivatives and trafficking in a controlled substance.

