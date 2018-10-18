LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Louisville Metro Police have arrested and charged a man for the deadly stabbing on Westport Road on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Police said 36-year-old Joseph Shilo kicked in the front door of Antonio Starks' apartment.

Once the two men were outside the apartment, Shilo was caught on surveillance cameras pulling out a knife and stabbing Starks in the chest. Starks died at the scene.

Shilo is charged with murder and first degree burglary. An arrest report says Starks in the boyfriend of the Shilo's ex-girlfriend.

