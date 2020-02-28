LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An arrest has been made in a St. Matthews shoplifting case thanks to a tip which came in after a WHAS Crime Stoppers report. According to the St. Matthews police chief, they received a call about Keidra Barnett shortly after our story about a shoplifting incident at Ulta.

Barnett was arrested shortly after the tip was received. She is charged with theft by unlawful taking.

According to the arrest slip, Barnett is accused of stealing $433 worth of merchandise.

Another woman was seen on surveillance video stealing with Barnett. WHAS will have information on the status of her arrest tonight on NightTeam at 11 p.m.

More Crime Stoppers:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.