Arrest made in fatal Highlands shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, an arrest has been made in connection to a fatal October 2020 shooting in the Highlands.

An arrest slip says 25-year-old Warren Freeman is accused of firing shots that killed 25-year-old Reginald Johnson.

LMPD says Freeman was inside a business in the 2000 block of Highland Avenue when he fired multiple shots toward the sidewalk where Johnson was struck.

Additionally, the shots fired placed another victim at risk of death or injury.

Freeman allegedly got into a car and fled the scene following the incident. He was identified through surveillance video from the business.

Freeman is currently being held at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

