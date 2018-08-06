LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested Reginald Burns in connection to a deadly shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood in April.

Investigators said Burns provided the gun used to kill Glenn Browning in an alley near 39th and Broadway. Police traced the gun back to a burglary of an Elizabethtown gun shop where several weapons were stolen.

Burns is charged with receiving stolen property and complicity murder for his alleged part in the crime. The suspect who shot Browning has not been named.

