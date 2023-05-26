LMPD arrested 2nd man in connection to shooting homicide in Jacobs neighborhood

According to the arrest citation, the second man arrested was the victim's half-brother.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit arrested a second man in connection to the fatal shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood on May 3.

Corionte Fant, 19-years-old, was taken into custody Friday afternoon in the 2300 block of Ralph Ave. in relation to the fatal shooting of 30-year-old, Jo'Corri Harris Jr. in the 2400 block of Nichols View Court.

According to an LMPD spokesperson, Fant is charged with murder and wanton endangerment 1st degree.

The arrest citation states Fant is the half-brother of the victim.

Previously to Fant's arrest, a co-defendant Jo'Corri Harris Sr. was arrested on May 9 by Louisville Metro Police Department and charged with murder (domestic violence) and possession of a handgun convicted by a felon.

The previous arrest citation states Harris Senior is the victim's father.

In Fant's arrest citation, police say video evidence was recorded from the scene capturing Fant and Harris Sr's involvement in the homicide.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.