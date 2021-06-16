Another Kentucky man arrested in connected to Capitol riot

More than 12 Kentuckians have been arrested since the Jan. 6 insurrection.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man has been arrested in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot earlier this year.

FBI Louisville announced Kurt Peterson of Hodgenville was charged with obstructing an official proceeding, destruction of government property and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Peterson is in federal custody, and his first court appearance is scheduled for June 16. More information on his arrest have yet to be released

More than 12 Kentucky residents have been arrested since the Jan. 6 insurrection, including one man charged with assaulting an officer after he allegedly sprayed mace directly into the officer's face while outside the Capitol.

In late May, Senate Republicans blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the attack on the Capitol. The Senate vote was 54-35, six short of the 60 needed, to take up a bill that would have formed an independent commission evenly split between parties. Eleven senators missed the vote.

