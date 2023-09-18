LMPD arrests man in connection to fatal hit-and-run on Greenbelt

Authorities said 38-year-old Gary Ellis hit a person at Global Drive and the Greenbelt last week. When officers arrived, they said the victim had died at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the Greenbelt near PRP on Thursday, Sept. 14.

While the vehicle was still at the scene, police said they couldn't find any occupants.

Ellis has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal collision, failure to render aid and failure to maintain insurance.

