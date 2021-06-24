Man arrested after allegedly shooting motorcyclist in Louisville

Court documents say the victim, who remains in the hospital, may be paralyzed from the chest down and “will suffer lifetime impairment” if he survives.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in custody after allegedly shooting and critically injuring a motorcyclist last week.

According to court documents, Christopher Salmon and others fired at a man riding his motorcycle near the intersection of Ilex Drive and Shasta Trail on June 14. The victim was struck at least six times and suffered life-threatening injuries.

When police arrived, they found the victim in a ditch near his motorcycle and he was transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Court documents say the victim, who remains in the hospital, may be paralyzed from the chest down and “will suffer lifetime impairment” if he survives.

The victim knows those who shot him and was able to identify Salmon.

Salmon is facing an attempted murder charge.

