LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man accused of stealing more than $900,000 from an armored truck and fleeing Kentucky had now been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Officials say former GardaWorld driver Mark Espinosa is facing 5 charges related to that theft, according to U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman.

“Mr. Espinosa’s charged conduct demonstrates the same flawed assumption found in Louisville’s violent trigger-pullers and narcotics peddlers, that the rule of law simply does not apply to him/them,” Coleman said in a news release. “As in this case, they should expect a wake-up call in 2019. LMPD and the FBI are to be commended for their fine police work here.”

Officials released a timeline of transactions:

On December 5, 2018, Espinosa stole more than $900,000 from a GardaWorld armored truck, including more than $1,000 in cash from the PNC Bank. Espinosa transported the $900,000 in stolen cash and fled to Connecticut, where he was found with $850,000 in cash on January 30, 2019.

On or about December 10, 2018, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Espinosa, using the name Sam Smith, purchased a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu for $21,193.28 in cash, using money stolen from the armored truck.

On December 21, 2018, in Middlesex County, Connecticut, Espinosa deposited $3,300 into a Citizens Bank account under the name Sam Smith, using money stolen from the GardaWorld truck.

Espinosa is facing 10 years per count for the theft of from a common carrier, bank robbery, interstate transportation of stolen money, monetary transactions involving stolen money and at least 20 years for money laundering.

RELATED: Money Garda truck driver accused of stealing now recovered after his Wednesday arrest

RELATED: Garda, FBI offer rewards for information on missing armored truck driver

RELATED: Police search for missing armored truck driver, cash