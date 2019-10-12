LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old was arrested after police said he kidnapped the mother of his newborn child and threatened others in front of Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville.

Anthyun Mask was charged with kidnapping, wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening and menacing after a police report said he showed a gun and demanded the mother of his child get in his vehicle or he would kill her Dec. 4.

Police said Mask threatened others outside the hospital with a gun and fired a round out of the front passenger window. The woman got in his car and told police he drove her to her grandmother's house.

The woman then returned to the hospital and called police. She said her baby with Mask was in the NICU. Mask then texted and called her and her family member repeatedly, with a security officer overhearing Mask tell her he would "smoke" her "if she was hiding behind the police" or "smoke" her and her family if she was with them.

LMPD was called to her location at around 1:30 a.m. Dec. 5 after she said he was knocking on the door and harassing her. He left the scene before police arrived, but was arrested on a warrant Dec. 9.

Mask entered a not guilty plea and is held on a $15,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

