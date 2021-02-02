Police: Area of I-264 East near Bells Lane closed due to 'active crime scene'

Officials say two people have died and a child has been injured in the incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are working the scene of a shooting in the area of Bells Lane and I-264 East.

According to MetroSafe, two people are dead and a child has been hurt in the incident. That child has been transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The interstate in that area is closed for an undetermined amount of time because it is an active crime scene.

No other information regarding the incident was immediately available.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

